Police: suspect in fatal shooting of pregnant women linked to five other Jackson homicides

A man charged in the Wednesday night drive-by shooting death of a 23-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant is suspected in at least five additional homicides, Jackson Police Chief James Davis said.

Keyunta McWilliams and her fetus were pronounced dead at the scene after being shot multiple times about 8:30 p.m. on Beasley Road near Brownlee Drive, police said. Four men in a BMW with a Texas tag followed the family from a nearby gas station, police said.

Joseph Brown, 17, has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of drive-by shooting and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle in the Wednesday homicides.

Commander Abraham Thompson said authorites have been searching for Brown since September "day in, day out" in connection with at least five other homicides.

Four other suspects were arrested and face the charges as Brown in the deaths of McWilliams and her fetus: Marzabier Zeekie Harrington, 22; Kenya Webster, 22; Antonio Esco; and Gary Taylor, 34.

Surveillance footage from a gas station near the shooting led police to the suspects at a house on Kenmore Drive Wednesday night. Two other vehicles believed to have been stolen during recent carjackings were also recovered at the home, Davis said.

Brown and Harrington are being held without bond at the Madison County Detention Center. Webster, Esco and Taylor are being held without bond at the Hinds County Raymond Detention Center.

Rise in Mississippi gun violence impacting children 'a public health crisis,' expert says

Jackson has recorded 148 homicides during 2021 as of Thursday, far surpassing the capital city's 2020 record of 130, according to FBI data.

This story will update.

Have a news tip? Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, on Twitter or at 601-215-4292.

