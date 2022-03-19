Police arrive, stop robbery at Springfield gas station as pair beat clerk

Mar. 19—Springfield police rushed to handcuff a man and woman Wednesday night who were behind the counter assaulting a Shell clerk when they responded to a bystander's report of a robbery in progress.

Ruby A. Arden, 32, of Springfield and Matthew A. Parrish, 33, of Jefferson Twp. are charged with aggravated robbery in Clark County Municipal Court.

The pair are accused of stealing nearly $700 in merchandise and cash during the robbery around 9:45 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station at 1533 W. North St. in Springfield. Two officers were the first to respond after a man pulled up alongside a marked police cruiser and reported a man and woman were robbing the business, according to an affidavit.

"Ms. Arden and Mr. Parrish struck (the clerk) several times with their hands and feet, Ms. Arden was also holding a hammer in her hand," the officers observed when they arrived, the document stated.

The officers were able to take them into custody and call for a medic for the clerk, who was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police reported they found four packs of cigarettes in Parrish's possession that were taken from the business, and that he had the victim's cellphone and wallet.

When police searched Arden, they found two packs of cigarettes, four bottles of an energy drink, an alcoholic beverage, electrical tape, two vape pens, two vape refills, CBD gummies and $5 bills banded by a $100 tag and other bills and coins, the affidavit stated.

An unoccupied silver Chevrolet Colorado parked in front of the store during the robbery had two white washcloths covering the rear license plate. When officers removed the cloths, the plate came back registered to Arden, police said. In the bed of the pickup truck, police said they recovered merchandise that included 50 cellphone chargers, alcoholic beverages and cigarettes.

Police also recovered a baseball bat near the clerk as evidence, but it was not clear whether it had been used to strike him, the affidavit stated.

Arden is no longer in custody but Parrish remains held in the Clark County Jail.