Police: Arson suspect's ex-girlfriend ID'd him in video

Apr. 8—A former girlfriend of the man who is accused of setting fires on the deck of an Enfield home occupied by two elderly women said she was confident that he was the person shown in a neighbor's surveillance video walking toward the women's home around the time of the fire.

That information comes from an affidavit by Enfield police Detective Timothy Lewis in the case of Christopher L. Colbert, 40, of 37 Litchfield Drive in Enfield on a first-degree arson charge.

Colbert was being held Friday on $200,000 bond in the arson case and an additional $285,000 in eight other cases, most of which include charges of skipping a required court appearance on March 3, online records show.

The fire in the elderly women's Montano Road home was reported at 2:55 a.m. Jan. 24. The home's occupants were a 64-year-old woman and her 90-year-old mother, Lewis reported.

ARSON CASE

DEFENDANT: Christopher L. Colbert, 40, of 37 Litchfield Drive in Enfield

CHARGE: First degree arson

STATUS: Held on $485,000 bond in nine cases, including the arson case; due April 20 in Hartford Superior Court in all cases

The 64-year-old woman told police that her dogs awakened her by growling and barking, and that she looked out her front window and saw a tall, skinny white man running across her lawn with a red gas can. Colbert is Black.

Emergency personnel noticed the smell of gasoline behind the house near the deck, the detective reported.

The neighbor's surveillance video that captured the picture of the man later identified as Colbert was time stamped 3:43 a.m. But the neighbor said the time was off by about an hour, so that the actual time would have been around 2:43 a.m., Lewis reported.

Other surveillance video from neighborhood homes showed that a light-colored sport-utility vehicle was driving around the area close to the time of the fire — and that a person got out of it at one point and walked toward Montano Road.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Colbert and the 64-year-old victim's son rented rooms in the same house on Cornwall Drive in Windsor Locks.

Story continues

The woman's son told the detective that Colbert was driving a Dodge Durango sport utility vehicle on the weekend immediately before the fire — and that he had come home "extremely belligerent" on Sunday night, Jan. 23, wanting the woman's son and their landlord to apologize to him.

In an initial interview, Colbert's ex-girlfriend told police that "based on the height of the person in the video, the gait and the clothing appearance, she was 98.5% sure" the person was Colbert.

In a second interview — conducted by telephone after the woman failed to show up for a scheduled meeting with the detective — she said she was "extremely concerned for her safety," he reported. But she went on to say she was confident Colbert was the person shown in the video, the detective added.

The owner of the Windsor Locks house told police that Colbert had been upset with him on March 23 for trying to increase Colbert's rent after his girlfriend moved in with him. The landlord also said Colbert had recently "trashed" the house — and had made a remark indicating he knew where the landlord's mother lived.

Records related to two cellphones Colbert was reported to use showed that both were at or near the Montano Road house minutes before the fire was reported, according to the detective.

Although laboratory work was still in progress, the North Thompsonville Fire Department's fire marshal believed the blaze to have been "incendiary in nature," the detective reported.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.