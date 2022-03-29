Police: Asheville burglar who hid in ceiling faces additional charges

ASHEVILLE – A man who Asheville police say they found hiding in a ceiling when he was arrested faces new charges, according to a March 29 news release.

Antonio Carlos Porter, 57, of Asheville faces more than 20 charges related to a series of alleged break-ins at local businesses. He is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a secured bond of $55,000.

Police charged Porter with four more counts of breaking and entering and four more counts of injury to personal property on March 25, according to the release.

Police found Porter at the abandoned Happy Hill restaurant on Patton Avenue after an alarm call on Feb. 26, according to APD Public Information Officer Bill Davis. He is suspected of breaking into several restaurants in Asheville over the course of February, according to incident reports filed by APD.

Porter initially hid in the ceiling and refused to come down, but eventually surrendered.

Detectives with APD's criminal investigations division have tied Porter to a number of other break-ins at businesses on Tunnel Road, Hendersonville Road, South Tunnel Road and Sweeten Creek Road, the release said.

Porter is a suspect in more than 10 other cases, according to APD. Forensic technicians are "processing evidence and awaiting lab results," after which they expect more charges.

Porter's appointed defense attorney, Janna Allison, could not be reached on the afternoon of March 29.

Porter's next court date is April 14.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Email coehrli@citizentimes.com or call/text 252-944-6816 for tips.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Burglar faces over 20 charges related to Asheville business break-ins