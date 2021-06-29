Police ask for community's help in finding Aiken man kidnapped at gunpoint

Jun. 29—Police are looking for assistance in finding a 29-year-old man kidnapped at gunpoint in Aiken.

Jhaz Allison was kidnapped at gun point on Smallridge Street on June 24, according to a report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Allison's mother, who reported the kidnapping, said one of the suspects who goes by "Doc," approached her asking about the whereabouts of his dog.

Allison's mother stated that "she told him several times that the dog was not at her residence and then offered to let the subject look inside her home; he declined," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

She said she heard her son tell the suspect the dog was at his father's house, according to the report.

Guns were then drawn and the victim was kidnapped, according to police.

The suspects are three Black males and a Black female who were driving a white SUV, according to the report.

Deputies located the white SUV that the kidnappers were driving on June 25 at the Enmarket Gas Station on Edgefield Highway.

Dahkir "Doc" Anderson, Austin Martin and Sharla Hamilton were arrested and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, possession of ecstasy, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of schedule II pills and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to the report.

The third male suspect has not been identified or located yet, according to Capt. Eric Abdullah.

Allison is "believed to be in danger and has not contacted law enforcement, family or friends," according to the report.

Allison is a 6-foot-1 Black male, weighing approximately 168 pounds.

Police said if anyone has any information that would lead to the suspect vehicle, possible suspects or video, they should contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.

Citizens can also provide information anonymously through Midlands CrimeStoppers. There are cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

To submit a phone tip, call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).