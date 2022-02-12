Police ask for help finding 15-year-old Higinio Flores Jr.’s killer or killers

Police in Fort Worth are asking for help from the community in identifying the person or people who killed 15-year-old Higinio Flores Jr. Jan. 15 in a drive-by shooting.

Flores was shot in the head during a drive-by at his home in the 700 block of Ravine Drive. He was taken to a hospital, where he died Monday in the ICU.

Police said gun-violence detectives were investigating the shooting before it became a homicide. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Police also don’t know who the intended targets of the shooting were, according to a news release. Anybody with information about who was involved in the shootings or who the intended targets were is asked to call police at 817-392-4327 or contact CrimeStoppers, where you can remain anonymous, at 817-469-8477.

Police said they believe the shooter or shooters were in a dark gray Chrysler 300.

According to an online fundraiser to help the family with funeral expenses, Flores was an honor-roll student and a member of the soccer team at Polytechnic High School in Fort Worth.