Police ask for help finding critically missing 78-year-old

Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help finding 78-year-old William G. Rogers, who was listed as critically missing Thursday.

Rogers is described as a Black male, standing 5-foot-5 and 200 pounds with gray hair. He has a hunched-over posture due to his age, police said.

He was last seen Monday on Milwaukee’s north side, in the area of North 42nd Street and West Nash Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee police Department at 414-935-7405.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

