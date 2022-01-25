Police ask for help finding critically missing Anthony Sierra, 16

Anthony Sierra, 16.

Milwaukee police are looking for help finding 16-year-old Anthony Sierra, who has been reported as critically missing.

Sierra is described as standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 130 pounds. He has short brown hair. He was last seen Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Holton Street wearing a Spider-Man shirt and gray sweatpants.

He is not wearing a jacket or shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s sensitive crimes division, at 414-935-7405.

"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Stay in the know. Sign up to get NewsWatch delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police searching for critically missing Anthony Sierra, 16