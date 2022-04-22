Police ask for help in finding East St. Louis man missing since November

Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in a missing persons investigation involving an East St. Louis man.

Daryl Smith Jr., 22, was last seen during the early morning hours of Nov. 18 with his sister, Latisha Coleman, in East St. Louis, state police said in a news release on Friday.

Smith was last seen wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt and red Nike slides. He was reported missing to the East St. Louis Police Department on Nov. 26.

“Family and friends of Daryl Smith Jr. have not had any contact with Daryl since November 18, 2021,” the news release stated.

On Dec. 6, 2021, the Public Safety Enforcement Group was asked to conduct an investigation into the disappearance of Smith.

The East St. Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police are asking anyone who has additional information to contact the Public Safety Enforcement Group at 618-389-3990 or 618-346-3555.