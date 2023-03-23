Police ask for help finding an endangered Olathe teen missing since Wednesday

Police are asking for help finding missing 13-year-old Kyng Lockett, who is considered endangered because of the teen’s age and prescribed medication, a police spokesman said.

Kyng was last seen in the 1000 block of North Parker Terrace in Olathe on Wednesday wearing a gray shirt with red lettering and blue jeans, Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department, said.

Kyng was described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing about 103 pounds. Kyng, who is listed as an endangered runaway, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Kyng’s whereabouts is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).