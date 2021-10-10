Police ask for help finding man after an attempted abduction outside KCK middle school

Anna Spoerre
Members of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department have asked the public for help finding someone suspected of trying to abduct two people last week.

At 3:06 p.m. Thursday, a man was seeing trying to abduct two females whose ages were not specified outside the Bruce Carl Middle School, the department said in a news release.

“Fortunately, school staff disrupted the incident and the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle,” according to the release.

The man was was driving a 1994 Honda Accord hatchback, according to photos of the suspect vehicle. The license plate tag is 122NPE.

The attempted abduction happened as parents were waiting for school to be dismissed for the day, police said.

Anyone with information or footage of the attempted abduction is asked to call KCK detectives at 913-573-6012 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

