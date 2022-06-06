Police ask for help finding missing, endangered Kansas City woman with dementia

Police asked for help finding a 63-year-old Kansas City woman with dementia who disappeared Sunday evening and is considered endangered, a police spokeswoman said.

Police are searching for Doris J. Walker who was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Sunday walking north in the 2300 block of Lister Avenue, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

She was described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing about 170 to 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a pink and white tie-dye hoodie with a beige jacket over it. She also had on gray sweatpants with black underwear over the top, one white flip-flop and one black flip-flop.

Police ask anyone who knows her whereabouts to call 911 or the Kansas City Police Department’s missing person’s unit at 816-234-5220.