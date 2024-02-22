Police ask for help finding missing West Orange man with dementia

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing man from West Orange who suffers from dementia.

The New Jersey State Police said that Cenou Clervil, 64, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Wednesday walking near the Delta gas station at 223 Harrison Ave. in Montclair.

Clervil is a 5-foot-6 Black male who weights 154 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Cenou Clervil, 64, of West Orange

He was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, dark-colored pants, a black hat and sneakers that are white, black and red.

Clervil frequents Nishuane Park on High Street in the south end of Montclair.

Anyone with information on Clervil's whereabouts are asked to call the West Orange Police Department at (973) 325-4000 or the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit at (609) 882-2000, Ext. 2554.

