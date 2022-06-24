Police ask for help finding a missing, endangered 63-year-old Kansas City woman

Police asked for help finding 63-year-old Demetria L. Milligan, of Kansas City, who went missing early Friday and is considered endangered, the Kansas City Police Department said in a news release.

Milligan was last seen about 3 a.m. Friday walking in the 7500 block of Loma Vista Drive in Kansas City. Police believe she is endangered because she has dementia that needs to be treated with medicine, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At the time she disappeared, she was wearing a zebra print pajama set, black stocking cap and white shoes.

Milligan, a Black woman, was described as being about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call Kansas City police at 816-234-5230.