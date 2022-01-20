Police ask for help finding missing 10-year-old child last seen in Kansas City, North

Police requested the public’s help finding a runaway 10-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday night near a Kansas City, North, apartment complex, according to a police spokeswoman.

Rico Byrd has been missing since around 9 p.m., said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department. He was last seen near The Crossings at Barry Road apartments near Northwest Barry Road and Interstate 29.

He was described as about 4-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 75 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police provided a photo of him in the hopes someone would recognize him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5136 or 911.