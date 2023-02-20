Police ask for help finding missing Gastonia teen

Gastonia police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old who was reported missing Friday.

Police said Kaylee Smith is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities asked anyone with information about where Smith might be to call detectives at 704-866-6702. Callers can remain anonymous.

No further information was released.

