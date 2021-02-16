Police ask for help in finding missing teen who walked away from her Miami Twp. home

Eric Schwartzberg, Dayton Daily News, Ohio

Feb. 16—Miami Twp. Police Department is asking the public be on the lookout for an endangered missing juvenile.

Brooklyn Bentley, 13, left her home around 5 a.m. on foot, according to police. She may be wearing black leggings and a thin black zip up hoodie and may be carrying a purple backpack, police said. Brooklyn has brown shoulder-length hair in a pony tail and has bangs. She may be in the area of the bike path near Dayton Cincinnati Road and Saxony Road in Miamisburg.

Those who know where Brooklyn may be or see her in the area are asked to call the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or dial 9-1-1.

