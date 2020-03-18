Police ask for help finding missing Midlands teenager

A Midlands teenager is missing and on Wednesday the Sumter Police Department asked for the public’s help finding her.

A guardian said Brianna West went missing March 14, according to a news release.

The 16-year-old was last seen at her home on Ginhouse Drive, police said. That’s about five miles from downtown Sumter.

It is possible that Brianna is a runaway, according to the release.

Police described Brianna as a 5-foot-2, 200-pound teenager with black hair and brown eyes.

There was no word if the teen is considered to be in danger.

Information on where she might be, or if she was with anyone else, was not available.

Anyone with information on Brianna is asked to immediately call police at 803-436-2700, or dial 911 in the case of an emergency.