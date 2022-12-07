Police ask for help finding missing Marietta man

Dec. 7—The Cobb County Police Department is asking for the public's help after a Marietta man was reported missing.

Victor Antonio Roberts, 59, was last seen by his wife at 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to police. Roberts has occasionally dealt with memory loss issues.

Roberts was last seen traveling in a white 2010 Mazda CX-9 displaying Georgia tag BNE 2112.

The vehicle was tagged by a license plate reading camera in Senoia, Georgia, about 50 miles south of Marietta, at 2:46 p.m. Monday. Roberts has not been seen since.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Roberts or the vehicle is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-4111.

Roberts, a Black male, is five feet, eight inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds, per police. He works as an assistant commissioner for the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. He left his home Monday morning to go to work but never arrived.