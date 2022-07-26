Police ask for help in finding missing Fridley man

The Fridley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 27-year-old Matthew Tuttle, who was last seen on July 18.

Police say Tuttle left his apartment on foot and has not been heard from since.

Tuttle is about 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police released two photos of Tuttle, but noted his hair is now longer than pictured and he might not have a beard any longer.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Tuttle’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Fridley Police Department by calling Anoka County Communications at 763-427-1212.

