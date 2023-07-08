Police ask for help finding second suspect in Wichita mass shooting at nightclub

Police are looking for a 23-year-old Wichita man suspected of being involved in the July 2 mass shooting at City Nightz in Old Town.

Jaylen Thomas is wanted on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery with a gun, Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said.

Police on Friday arrested 19-year-old Ameir Jayshon King-Ingram also on two counts of aggravated battery with a gun and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, Rebolledo said.

Thomas is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, Rebolledo said. Anyone who sees him should call the police.

Nine people were shot and two more injured from being trampled during the chaos at the nightclub. Rebolledo said Thomas may have been injured as well, but they do not know.

Based on video and witnesses, police think the two suspects fired guns in the incident, he said.

He said they were not part of the rapper Mozzy’s entourage. Police had previously arrested one of Mozzy’s security detail. He was released Thursday after Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett determined the man had fired in self defense after two gunmen started shooting.

Rebolledo did not know if police are looking for anyone else.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Thomas’ whereabouts should call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.