Police ask for help finding suspect vehicle believed to be tied to KCK homicide

Kansas City, Kansas police are asking for help finding a suspect vehicle that could be tied to a homicide that happened in mid-February.

Ricardo Apodaca, 18, was found dead just after 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the 2300 block of North 11th Street, police said.

Police have no suspect information.

Detectives believe the suspect or suspects were driving a dark, possibly black, pickup truck. The older model vehicle has an extended cab, duct tape on the driver’s door, a toolbox in its bed and two different styles of wheels on the driver’s side.

Police ask anyone with information to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Tips leading to an arrest could receive an award of up to $5,000.