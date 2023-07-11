Police ask for help finding suspected driver in fatal Hawthorne hit-and-run

The driver of a gray pickup truck that killed 83-year-old Joe Bender in a hit-and-run has now been identifies as Juan Martinez Gonzales of Hawthorne. Local police have not yet arrested Gonzales who faces four separate criminal charges that could add up to more than 15 years in prison.

On June 28, a Ford-150 struck the borough resident in the area of Wagaraw Road and Passaic Street in Hawthorne. The town police department received information of the incident at 8:46 p.m., but the vehicle already fled the scene.

First responders rushed Bender to St. Joseph's University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The truck was later found abandoned in the city of Passaic and detectives eventually determined the driver to be Gonzales.

If found and convicted, Gonzales will be charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of another, third-degree causing death or injury while unlicensed, third-degree endangering an injured victim and fourth-degree driving while suspended.

Gonzales is wanted by the Hawthorne Police Department and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. Anyone with additional information about the case or Gonzales' location can contact the prosecutor's office at 877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or local law enforcement at 973-427-1800.

Bender was a lifelong Hawthorne resident, according to his obituary, and was a Marine Corps veteran. He also coached both baseball and softball, was involved in community groups including the Rotary Club, the Knights of Columbus and the Hawthorne Elks, and was a former president of the Hawthorne Recreation Association.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Hawthorne NJ fatal hit-and-run driver remains at-large