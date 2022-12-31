Police ask for help finding suspects accused of damaging Fort St. Clair light display

The Eaton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects accused of damaging a local light display.

Police said around 9 p.m. Friday a black or dark-colored pick-up truck carrying multiple young adults or teenagers was seen damaging light displays as well as donation bins and causing a disturbance inside Fort St. Clair.

A witness told police the truck was possibly a Dodge Ram with no front license plate and either a temporary tag or an out-of-state plate on the back, according to a social media post by the department.

>> OSHP searching for ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate

The witness also said the truck had a white deer head sticker on the back.

Images of the damage or possible suspect vehicles were not included in the social media post.

Police ask anyone who sees the truck or knows anyone who owns a similar one to contact them at (937) 456-5531.















