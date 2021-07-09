Police ask for help finding woman, 91, missing from St. Paul's North End

Jul. 9—St. Paul police are asking for help finding a 91-year-old woman who left her North End home Friday morning.

Shoua Lee last was seen in the 100 block of Biglow Lane between 6 and 6:30 a.m. Friday when she left for the store, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman. She has memory issues and speaks limited English, according to police.

"Our officers have been out looking all over the area, knocking on doors and working with her family members, who are also actively looking for her," Linders said.

Lee is described as 4-foot-11 and 110 pounds. She was wearing a gray and white checkered sweater and a black and white hat.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 651-291-1111.