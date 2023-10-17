Police ask for help after hit-and-run that seriously injured man mowing lawn

Wichita police are asking for help finding the driver and the SUV involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured an 82-year-old man who was mowing his lawn.

The Wichita man was on a riding mower when he was hit by the driver just before 10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 2300 block of South Dellrose, which is near Pawnee and Oliver. The oil pan on the SUV was damaged from the accident, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said.

The SUV is believed to be a black 2011-2020 Dodge Journey.

Rebolledo didn’t know if the man was still hospitalized. He said he thought the driver of the SUV hit the man while he was on his property.

Anyone with information about the incident can call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.