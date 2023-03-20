Police ID man struck by SUV in Livingston County

GREEN OAK TWP. — Police say they have identified a man who was struck and severely injured by a vehicle early Sunday.

Green Oak Township Police had sought the public's help identifying a man who was struck about 1 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fieldcrest Drive and Carmel Court. The unidentified man suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by Livingston County ambulance to University of Michigan hospital where he initially was listed in critical condition.

Police say the victim is a 21-year-old man from Northfield Township. He was upgraded to stable condition Sunday, police said. His name will not be released for his family’s privacy, police said in a press release.

A 16-year-old boy was driving a blue 2018 Subaru Crosstrek south on Fieldcrest when he struck the man. The driver of the Subaru stopped immediately and called 911; he is cooperating with police. Alcohol and/or drug use are not considered factors in the crash.

Green Oak Officers were assisted on scene by the Green Oak Township Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance, Livingston County Dispatch and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Pedestrian hit by car in Livingston County, critically injured