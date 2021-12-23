Police ask for help to ID persons of interest in homicide near South End

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man near Charlotte’s South End area last week.

Shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 14, officers found 46-year-old Richard Marshall Jr. with a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of South Tryon Street, near Clanton Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic pronounced Marshall dead at the scene.

Several suspects could be involved in the killing, police Maj. Ryan Butler said at the time, according to WSOC.

“Approximately three involved with some kind of confrontation, altercation with the victim. Initially, out here around the sidewalk, bus stop area, and then moving into the middle of the strip mall,” Butler said, according to the station’s report.

On Thursday, CMPD released images of four people of interest, adding that there are no warrants against them.

A CMPD spokesman declined to say how the four persons might be involved in Marshall’s death.

“Typically, if a person is a subject of interest, they were either named, seen, identified or suggested to the detectives,” Officer Justin Davies told the Observer in an email. “Persons of Interest do not classify someone as a suspect, but Detectives would like to speak to them.”

Anyone who sees or recognizes the individuals can speak directly with a homicide detective by calling 704-432-8477. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for this person who may have been involved in a homicide near South End last week.

