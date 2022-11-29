Police ask for help to identify attempted bank robber

Carnegie police are asking for help to identify the person who allegedly broke into a bank on Nov. 27.

Police said the person, shown wearing a Pirates hat with most of their face covered and a black coat, entered the bank through an unlocked door after hours and attempted to access a vault.

Police did not say if any money was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-276-4245 or email marieder@carnegiepolice.org.

