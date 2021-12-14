Police ask for help identifying armed man who allegedly robbed SLO liquor store

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery Monday night.

The suspect allegedly entered Laurel Lane Liquor at 1291 Laurel Lane at about 8:15 p.m., according to a news release from the department. The man made a purchase, then showed the clerk the gun tucked into his waistband, according to the release.

The suspect then demanded cash from the register, and fled the store with an undisclosed amount, the release said.

Police said they searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as an adult Hispanic man who was about 6 feet tall with a large build. He was wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers hat, a black gator face mask, a black puffy jacket, a black-and-white striped shirt, black pants and black shoes, according to the release.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department asks that anyone with information about the armed robbery, or the suspect in the photo contact the department at 805-781-7312 or call crime stoppers at 805-549-7867.