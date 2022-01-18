Police ask for help identifying man tied to truck in fatal Midland hit and run

Police are searching for a suspect in the Midland hit and run that killed one girl and injured another Saturday morning.

The man allegedly stole the truck that struck two 12-year-old girls walking on the side of the road on Saturday morning on 104th Street East near 24th Avenue East, according to Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff Department.

One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was hospitalized with critical injuries, the sheriff’s department said.

He arrived at a gas station at 8401 Canyon Road E in the truck after it was reported stolen, Moss said. He was at the gas station alone and paid for snacks with cash.