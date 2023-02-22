Police ask for help identifying man accused of robbing Troy CVS

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of trying to rob a Troy CVS.

Troy Police Department shared a photo on their social media of a man they said is a suspect in an attempted robbery at the CVS in Troy on Feb. 20.

The man is described as being of average height and a thin build.

He is said to have a tattoo, possibly in the shape of a diamond or cross, on his forehead.

Information about what the man is suspected of taking was not available.

Anyone who may know the suspect or has any information is asked to call Troy police at 937-339-7525 ext. 1418.

