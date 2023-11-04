Police ask for help identifying a man hit and killed by Amtrak train in Charlotte

Police on Saturday asked the public for help to identify a man who was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Charlotte on Friday.

The man was standing in the southbound tracks on Norfolk Southern property when the train hit him near the 7500 block of Old Concord Road, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Medic and officers from the CMPD University Division found the man unresponsive on the tracks when they arrived about 4:20 p.m., police said.

No one on the train was hurt, CMPD said.

Police urged anyone who saw the collision or has information about the case to call CMPD Detective Chuck Jamieson at 704-432-2169, extension 3, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.