Police ask for help identifying Martin Way human remains

Olympia police have asked the public for held identifying the remains of a woman located on March 31 near the Animal Services shelter on Martin Way.

A person found bones in a wooded area on the 3100 block of Martin Way and authorities later confirmed they were human remains, The Olympian previously reported. But due to the age of the remains, police could not initially provide many details about the body.

On Tuesday, police released more information about the suspicious remains in a flier. They described the body as a 5 foot 4 inches tall female between the ages of teens to 40-years-old with a slender build and dark curly hair.

She wore a t-shirt that read, “bitter sweet love Los Angeles flowershop.” She also had dark sweatpants and pink boots with fur, sized 8.5-9.5 for women.

Police also found a necklace, multiple rings on her left hand and a bracelet on her right ankle. Lastly, she also had heart shaped tattoo on her right buttock, according to the flier.

Anyone with information about the remains or who can identify the subject can call the Olympia Police Department Detective Division at 360-753-8300 or CrimeStoppers of South Sound at 800 222-8477.