Police ask for help identifying multiple theft suspects

Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three theft suspects.

In a social media post KPD shows pictures of two women and a man at an area store.

Police said the two women are suspected of stealing a credit card that the man then later used.

Those who know the suspects or have any information are asked to contact Detective Jung at 937-296-2640.



