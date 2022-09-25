Police ask for help identifying multiple theft suspects
Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three theft suspects.
In a social media post KPD shows pictures of two women and a man at an area store.
Police said the two women are suspected of stealing a credit card that the man then later used.
Those who know the suspects or have any information are asked to contact Detective Jung at 937-296-2640.