Police ask for help identifying sexual assault suspect

Sep. 24—Bakersfield police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man suspected in a sexual assault reported to have taken place at about 1:45 a.m. Sept. 18 in south Bakersfield.

A news release Sunday from the Bakersfield Police Department described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his mid- to late 30s, wearing dark clothing and a black and white hat with a rooster emblem.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Robert Tyo at 661-742-3944, or BPD at 661-327-7111.