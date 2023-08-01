Police ask for help identifying St. Marys theft suspect

St. Marys police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman suspected of theft.

Police said the alleged theft happened July 24 at True Value Hardware.

The woman and the vehicle involved can be seen in surveillance photos shared on the department’s Facebook.

“If you have any information regarding the identity of the female, please contact the SMPD at 419-394-2325,” police said in the post.