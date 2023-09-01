Police ask for help identifying suspect after the Washington Federal Bank was robbed in Marysville

The Washington Federal Bank in the 3000 block of 88 Street Northeast in Marysville was robbed around 4 in the afternoon according to police.

Witnesses said that the robber had simply walked into the bank and demanded cash from the teller. The man then jumped onto the counter and removed the cash himself from each drawer. The suspect is a 50 or 60-year-old man who is reportedly 5′7 feet tall and is bald.

He was wearing two pairs of sunglasses, a white and green baseball cap, a blue shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information related to the crime, the Marysville police ask that you call their tip line at 425-407-3999.