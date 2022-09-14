Police ask for help identifying suspect in August fatal shooting on Milwuakee's north side

The Milwaukee Police Department released this image of a suspect in a fatal shooting Aug. 28 on the 3500 block of N. Teutonia Avenue. Police said a suspect shot and killed Joseph Bogan, 42, after a traffic crash "dispute." The suspect is described as a Black male, about 25 to 35 years old, standing about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, with a thin build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored tank top, shorts and dark shoes.

Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a fatal shooting on Aug. 28.

At 11:56 p.m. that night, 42-year-old Joseph Bogan of Milwaukee was shot and killed on the 3500 block of N. Teutonia Avenue following a two-vehicle car crash and argument, police said.

Police released images of a suspect shortly after the incident on Tuesday. The suspect is described as a Black male, about 25 to 35 years old, standing about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, with a thin build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored tank top, shorts and dark shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

