Police ask for help identifying suspect involved in shooting death of 15-year-old at birthday party
Clayton County police offering a reward to anyone who can help identify a man they believe was involved in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl at a birthday party.
Laila Harris was killed at a home in Morrow on Dec. 3, 2022.
Clayton County police say Harris was doing what most kids do. Enjoying a party thrown for metro-area high school students on Citizens Parkway near Morrow.
But trouble started when someone at the party was escorted off the property.
“He came back with an accomplice and he shot up the location,” Julia Isaac with Clayton County Police said at a news conference.
On Friday, Atlanta CrimeStoppers released a still photo from surveillance video taken the night of the shooting.
Police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.
The still photo shows a person who appears to be wearing a skull cap or beanie with short locs, a puffer jacket and dark-colored pants.
If anyone has any information as to the identity of this person, or any information relevant to the incident or a possible suspect, should contact Crime Stoppers, the Clayton County Police at 770-3747 or Detective J. Johnson at 770-473-3989.