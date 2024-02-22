Police ask for help identifying woman found dead at Great Miami River

A woman's body was discovered Tuesday afternoon at the Great Miami River in Hamilton and the Butler County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying her.

Officials said the woman is likely between 35 to 40 years old, approximately 5 feet 6 inches and 160 pounds.

She has tattoos including red and black outlined hearts with the name "Eligah" or "Elijah" written above them, as well as a single red flower on her left thigh.

The sheriff's office did not release any information about the circumstances surrounding the woman's death. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 513-758-1238.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Great Miami River: Woman found dead, police seek help to ID her