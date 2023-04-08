A Phoenix Police Department sketch of an unidentified woman found dead at a downtown Phoenix bus stop near Seventh Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The Phoenix Police Department called for the public's help in identifying a woman who was found dead at a bus stop in downtown Phoenix two months ago.

The woman was found near Seventh Avenue and Van Buren Street in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 8 and has yet to be identified, according to police.

Police described the woman as a white female between 44 and 60 years old. She had a heart tattoo on her upper left arm with unspecified names above the heart and inside it.

Authorities did not specify her cause of death in the Saturday tweet.

The Phoenix police urged anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6141.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police ask for help identifying woman found dead at Phoenix bus stop