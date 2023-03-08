Police ask for help IDing suspects accused of stealing from elderly person

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of stealing from an elderly person in Kettering.

Kettering Police Department posted photos of two suspects on their social media and said the two are suspected of a “theft offense” involving an elderly victim on March 1.

Information about what the two are suspected of taking and where the theft happened was unavailable.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Jung at 937-296-2460.











