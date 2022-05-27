Police ask for help to locate missing 14-year-old Sumter County runaway

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl police say ran away from her Rembert home Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Paige Boone was last seen Thursday evening getting into a black GMC Terrain vehicle wearing gray pants, a white shirt and a green jacket.

Paige is Black, has black hair, brown eyes, and is 5-foot-5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about Paige’s whereabouts or anyone who has been in contact with her is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.