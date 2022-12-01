Police ask for help in locating 43-year-old Burton woman missing for nearly 2 weeks

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing woman from the Burton area.

Kristy Gail Peterson, 43, was last seen walking away from her home on Nov. 18 at approximately 7 p.m., according to an alert sent from the sheriff’s office Thursday afternoon. She was reported missing by family members on Tuesday.

Peterson is a Black female who is 5-foot-3 and weighs approximately 120 pounds, according to the alert. She has black hair styled in medium-length dreadlocks. A detailed description of her last known clothing is not available, although investigators believe she may have been wearing camoflague-printed pants at the time of her disappearance.

Family members told police that it’s not unusual for Peterson to leave home for a day or two, but this disappearance is the longest she’s been away, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Peterson did not leave home in a car and is believed was traveling on foot, Viens said. According to family, she frequents gas stations along Trask Parkway.

Investigators have not yet determined whether Peterson’s appearance involves foul play. Peterson has no prior history of mental illness.

Anyone with information regarding Peterson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Lt. Angie Crumpton at 843-255-3409 or Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.