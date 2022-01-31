Police ask for help locating Des Moines man missing since last week

Sarah Kay LeBlanc, Des Moines Register

Des Moines police are searching for a missing man reportedly last seen in the western suburbs.

Matthew Ryan O&#x002019;Dell, 46, of Des Moines was reported missing on Jan. 25, 2022, according to Des Moines police. O&#x002019;Dell was thought to be somewhere in the western suburbs, although detectives say they&#39;ve exhausted their leads as to O&#x002019;Dell&#x002019;s whereabouts and are asking the public for help in locating him.

Matthew Ryan O'Dell, 46, was reported missing Jan. 25. The Des Moines resident could be driving a grey 2016 Jeep Cherokee with the license plate IEV 752, according to a news release from the police department.

O'Dell is 6 feet tall and weighs about 228 pounds with hazel eyes and short brown hair. Authorities say he has preexisting medical conditions and may not have his medication.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Matthew Ryan O&#x002019;Dell, 46, of Des Moines was reported missing on Jan. 25, 2022, according to Des Moines police. He was last seen driving a grey-colored 2016 Jeep Cherokee similar to this one, with an Iowa license plate of IEV 752, similar to the vehicle shown here. O&#39;Dell&#39;s has sustained damage on its front end.

