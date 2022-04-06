Police ask for help locating fifth suspect in Fort Worth robbery and kidnapping

Police in Fort Worth are asking for help in identifying and locating a suspect they said was involved in a robbery and kidnapping on March 29.

Police said a man was lured by a woman to an apartment in the 2200 block of East Berry Street where four men ambushed him. The victim was bound, beaten and forced to give the suspects the PIN to his debit card, according to police.

The woman, identified by police as 21-year-old Briyana A. Brooks, and one of the male suspects left the apartment and went to a convenience store where they used the victim’s card and PIN to access the ATM, according to a news release from police.

When they returned, the victim was forced to give his attackers his home address in Dallas and three of the suspects took the victim’s Dodge Challenger to his apartment, according to the news release. The suspects burglarized the apartment, stealing weapons, electronics and clothing.

The victim was held for several hours before he was let out in the parking lot of a Fort Worth hospital around 4 p.m., according to police. The three suspects who took his car returned to Fort Worth around 6:30 p.m. and were spotted by some of the department’s Directed Response Unit officers.

Police said two of the suspects were caught and arrested and a firearm stolen from the victim’s apartment was found inside the Challenger, but one of the men was able to escape police. Police identified the men arrested from the vehicle as Corey McKnight, 22, and Tkyren James, 18.

Brooks was arrested by the Tyler police and the U.S. Marshals on March 31. Colby Jaycee Sanders, a 21-year-old man, was arrested on March 30 by Tyler police, according to the news release. The two are awaiting extradition to Fort Worth.

All four of the people arrested have been charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping. James has also been charged with evading arrest or detention using a vehicle.

Police have asked the public to help identify and locate a fifth suspect, who they said escaped from the Challenger and evaded arrest. He is believed to be between 18 and 25 years old. Police have released surveillance photos of the man.

4 suspects arrested & charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery. Two suspects remain in #SmithCounty Jail, awaiting extradition to #FortWorth.

Robbery detectives are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspect below: Please call 817-392-4469 or 817-469-TIPS pic.twitter.com/ubkQJa9Vea — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) April 6, 2022

Anyone who has information on the suspect is asked to call police at 817-392-4469.