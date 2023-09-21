Police ask for help locating juvenile who ran from Ames residential facility

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile who they believe is an endangered runaway.

Emily Joann Dudney ran away from a juvenile residential facility in Ames, according to a Des Moines Police tweet. Dudney has ties to the Des Moines area, so officials believe she may have or will return.

**MISSING JUVENILE - ENDANGERED**



Emily Joann Dudney was reported as a runaway from a juvenile residential facility in Ames, IA. She has ties to the Des Moines area and it is believed that she will, or has, returned to the city. She is considered an endangered runaway.



1/ pic.twitter.com/W6NNrmjFqw — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) September 20, 2023

Dudney is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and about 125 pounds. According to the tweet, she was last seen wearing a white graphic T-shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes and has a tattoo on her right arm of a Playboy bunny.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or has seen her is asked to dial 911.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Police looking for endangered runaway from Ames juvenile facility