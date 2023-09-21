Police ask for help locating juvenile who ran from Ames residential facility

Noelle Alviz-Gransee, Des Moines Register
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile who they believe is an endangered runaway.

Emily Joann Dudney ran away from a juvenile residential facility in Ames, according to a Des Moines Police tweet. Dudney has ties to the Des Moines area, so officials believe she may have or will return.

Dudney is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and about 125 pounds. According to the tweet, she was last seen wearing a white graphic T-shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes and has a tattoo on her right arm of a Playboy bunny.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or has seen her is asked to dial 911.

