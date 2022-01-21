Police ask for help locating man on bike suspected of firing gun in Whatcom County

The Everson Police Department has asked for help locating a man suspected of firing several gunshots last weekend within the city limits of the Whatcom County town.

The alleged shooting events occurred Saturday, Jan. 15, according to a Facebook post by the Everson Police Department.

Officers responded after receiving several reports of “shots fired” within the Everson City limits, the post stated. One report said that the man had been on a bike while firing a handgun into a field, while another reporting seeing the man firing several shots while going down Blair Drive.

Officers found multiple spent shell casings along the road, according to the post, and a doorbell camera captured video of a man shooting a gun into the air while riding a bike.

The man who is known to frequent the area wearing a Chicago Bulls jacket, according to the post, which included a photo that did not show his face.

“If seen, please call 9-1-1. Do not attempt to contact the individual,” the post read.