Police ask for help locating missing, endangered 80-year-old man last seen in Venango County

The City of Franklin Police Department in Venango County is asking for help finding a missing 80-year-old man who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Thomas Findlan Jr. was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue winter coat, button-up shirt and a white hat displaying the letters “TLC.” He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with white hair and green eyes.

Police said Findlan Jr. drives a brown 2003 Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania plate FDM-3713.

Findlan Jr. was last seen in the area of Forest Lane in Franklin City, Venango County on Oct. 31 around 2 p.m. Police said they believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the City of Franklin Police Department at 814-437-1644.

VENANGO COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. The City of Franklin PD is searching for Thomas Findlan Jr. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/7aL8PyEsHO — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 1, 2022

